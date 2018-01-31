Many School Choices for High School Students

When it comes to choosing a high school in Western Nevada County, students have lots to choose from. Tuesday evening Nevada Joint Union High School District Schools and local charter high schools were part of a town hall put on by KVMR Community radio station. Interested parents and students listened to school leaders as they presented highlights of their different programs. Nevada Union and Bear River presented more traditional experiences while charter schools like Forest Charter, Bitney Prep, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, and Vantage Point shared the benefits of more intimate settings. One thing all the schools promised was preparing students for life after high school. One academically minded 7th grader at the town hall asked about getting into a top notch college.

Listen to student question

Counselor Karla Aaron referred to all of the schools with her answer.

Listen to Karla Aaron

Bear River Principal Amy Bessler pointed out that universities look at how a student performs based on the resources available to a student. So students from small schools can compete with students from large schools and students from urban areas. All of the schools at the town hall have had graduates accepted into major universities around the country.

Listen to Principal, Amy Bessler

One parent of a younger student wanted to know when should a student start looking at high schools.

Listen to parent question

High School District Superintendent, Louise Johnson, said it’s never too early to learn about a school if a student shows interest.

Listen to Superintendent Louise Johnson

Johnson did say that most shadowing programs are set up for 8th grade students, but it would be appropriate for families of younger students to take advantage of new student orientation nights offered throughout the spring. It was also suggested that young families visit school campuses for a tour with the principal, or on weekends or times when school is not in session to get a feeling for a campus.

Bear River High School principal Amy Bessler also referred to the success of recent Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Adrian Molina.*

Listen to Principal Bessler

Sometimes its a combination of multiple school experiences that benefit a student. Earlier in the month, Indianapollis 500 winner Alexander Rossi shared with KNCO his high school experience in Nevada County- which allowed him to get on with his racing career.

Listen to Alexander Rossi

Rossi referring to the High School Districts’s Independent Study program- now called North Point Academy, for his distance learning oportunity.

All local high schools have 8th grade orientation programs scheduled for the spring providing opportunities for students and parents to get a more indepth experience before making enrollment decisions. More information about each program is available at school websites.