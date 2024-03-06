March 5th Unofficial Election Results after 8:00PM

Click Read Full Story for links:

Results will begin to be posted after the California Polls close at 8:00PM Pacific Time. According to the Nevada County elections page: “On Election Night, our office will post unofficial results. The first report will be available shortly after polls close and after our office has verified that the Secretary of State has received that report. By law, our office must post updates not later than every two hours until all voting locations have reported in. By law, our office must post updates not later than every two hours until all voting locations have reported in.”

Click on the link below to view Nevada County Election Results for March 5, 2024

Nevada County Election Results

Click on the link below for results posted on the California Secretary of State Office

Secretary of State Election Results