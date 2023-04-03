March Precip Totals Impressive But No Records Broken

It wasn’t a March for the record books. But, as you likely noticed, precipitation totals were very impressive for the Grass Valley region. The National Weather Service says 16 inches of rain and 15 inches of snow was dumped on us. Meteorologist Cory Mueller says that’s the eighth-wettest total since their recordkeeping began in 1967, and twice the normal amount…

And Mueller notes that it was the second-coolest March, with an average high of only 48 degrees, nine degrees below the historic normal of 57 degrees. There were only three days that were above-average. Meanwhile, precipitation early this week isn’t expected to be as robust as last week, but will still be unusually cold, especially for April…

Just a year ago, only an inch-and-a-half of rain fell in March. Meanwhile, for the season to-date, 64 inches has been recorded, 20 inches above normal. But just six years ago, for the entire water year, which officially ends in October, 95 inches was received here.