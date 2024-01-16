March Primary Candidates Forums Announced

To help you make a more informed choice for the March Primary elections, the League of Women Voters of Nevada County have at least three candidates forums scheduled later in the month. Co-President Jan Bedayn says they all take place at the Rood Center and last from 6 to 7:30pm. And the first one is a week from tonight. The focus is on the District One Board of Supervisors seat, currently held by Heidi Hall…

click to listen to Jan Bedayn

The two challengers for the District One seat are Sue McGuire and Michael Taylor. The four candidates for the District Two seat, which is being vacated by Ed Scofield at the end of the year, are John Herrera, Jeff Pettitt, Robb Tucker, and Jason Tedder. Tedder has declined to participate. Bedayn says in addition to media questions, the public can also submit their own questions, but the deadline is midnight on Saturday through the League’s website….

click to listen to Jan Bedayn

The three candidates appearing for the Assembly forum are Tenessa Audette, Melissa Hunt, and Mark Mezzano, and all are Republicans. Heather Hadwick is unavailable for that date. The incumbent is Megan Dahle, who is running for the State Senate District One seat being vacated by her husband, Brian Dahle, where she’s vying against another Republican, David Fennell. But Bedayn indicates a forum on that race is unlikely, given Megan’s medical recovery. And a forum for Congressional District Three, where the incumbent is Kevin Kiley and his Democratic challenger is Jennifer Morse, is uncertain.