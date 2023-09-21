March Primary In Lieu Filing Period Underway

While people can announce their candidacies any time for local public office in March, there is still a restricted period for gathering and turning in signatures. Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says the so-called “in lieu” filing period is underway. That’s where, in lieu of the formal filing period, you can avoid paying fees. And many people choose that option…

The deadline is November eighth. Then the declaration of candidacy and nomination paper filing period runs from November 13th to December eighth. And if an incumbent doesn’t file, there’s an extension for that race until December 13th. The only high-profile races are for three seats on the Board of Supervisors and three seats on the Nevada City City Council. The deadline regarding local ballot measure filings is also still weeks away…

That could include a half-percent sales tax increase in Grass Valley, that would be used for reducing the wildfire danger. There are also two Superior Court judge races. But otherwise, most of the races are in November, including for school and special districts and the Grass Valley City Council.