< Back to All News

March Primary Vote Centers Opening

Posted: Feb. 23, 2024 12:04 AM PST

Saturday marks ten days before the March Primary. And that means the two-largest vote centers are opening in Nevada County. County Elections Public Information Officer, Lisa Renner, says that includes the Rood Center, from 8am to 5pm daily until the day of the Primary. Then, it’ll be available from 7am to 8pm…

click to listen to Lisa Renner

Renner says you also just stop by and ask questions. But she says only around 10-percent of the county’s 75-thousand registered voters actually use the centers…

click to listen to Lisa Renner

There are also drop boxes around the county. Also opening tomorrow is the vote center at Truckee Town Hall. Renner says another six centers open on Saturday, March second, with one additional center opening, on election day only, in North San Juan. She says, as a Voters Choice Act county, they must open one center for every 50-thousand voters, ten days before election day. And also one center for every 10-thousand voters three days before the election. As of Wednesday, three-thousand-384 ballots had been returned.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha