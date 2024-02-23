March Primary Vote Centers Opening

Saturday marks ten days before the March Primary. And that means the two-largest vote centers are opening in Nevada County. County Elections Public Information Officer, Lisa Renner, says that includes the Rood Center, from 8am to 5pm daily until the day of the Primary. Then, it’ll be available from 7am to 8pm…

Renner says you also just stop by and ask questions. But she says only around 10-percent of the county’s 75-thousand registered voters actually use the centers…

There are also drop boxes around the county. Also opening tomorrow is the vote center at Truckee Town Hall. Renner says another six centers open on Saturday, March second, with one additional center opening, on election day only, in North San Juan. She says, as a Voters Choice Act county, they must open one center for every 50-thousand voters, ten days before election day. And also one center for every 10-thousand voters three days before the election. As of Wednesday, three-thousand-384 ballots had been returned.