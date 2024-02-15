< Back to All News

March Primary Voter Registration Deadline Near

Posted: Feb. 15, 2024 12:41 AM PST

Thanks to Presidents Day, the deadline for people who want to register to vote in the March Primary will be extended to 14 days ahead of time, instead of the traditional “E-Minus-15”. That’s next Tuesday, February 20th. But Assistant Nevada County Clerk-Recorder, Corey O’Hayre, says even after that time you can still register, through a conditional form, all the way up until just before the polls close, at 8pm on March fifth…

And you would only be able to vote in-person at a Vote Center. Meanwhile, mail-in voting began for most county residents about a week ago…

Among the choices voters are asked to make are for President, the U.S Senate and House of Representatives, State Senate and Assembly, the County Board of Supervisors, one state ballot proposition and three local ballot measures. That includes fire tax measures in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

