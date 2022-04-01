March Rainfall Fourth Lowest On Record

After the second-driest February on record, March ended up being the fourth-driest for the Grass Valley region. The National Weather Service says we only got an inch-and-a-half of rain. That’s three inches less than a year ago and six-and-a-half inches below the normal total of eight inches. And for the season to date, meteorologist Cory Mueller says we’re at 37-and-half inches. And we’d need to get another fifteen inches between now and the end of the water season, on October first, just to get to the historic seasonal average…

But Mueller says the atmospheric river in late October and the record snowstorm of late December continue to prop up the water year for us…

Meanwhile, no rain is in the forecast for at least the next week.