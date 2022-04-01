< Back to All News

March Rainfall Fourth Lowest On Record

Posted: Apr. 1, 2022 9:32 AM PDT

After the second-driest February on record, March ended up being the fourth-driest for the Grass Valley region. The National Weather Service says we only got an inch-and-a-half of rain. That’s three inches less than a year ago and six-and-a-half inches below the normal total of eight inches. And for the season to date, meteorologist Cory Mueller says we’re at 37-and-half inches. And we’d need to get another fifteen inches between now and the end of the water season, on October first, just to get to the historic seasonal average…

click to listen to Cory Mueller

But Mueller says the atmospheric river in late October and the record snowstorm of late December continue to prop up the water year for us…

click to listen to Cory Mueller

Meanwhile, no rain is in the forecast for at least the next week.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha