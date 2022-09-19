Marching Presidents Hit of Sunday Parade

The Constitution Day Parade returned to the streets of Nevada City Sunday after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

Approximately 40 entries marched down Broad Street following the reenactment of the signing of the Constitution by our country’s Founding Fathers. Local civic groups and marching bands along with the Famous Marching Presidents were all part of the festivities; and locals and visitors were glad the event was back. People enjoying different elements of the parade.

Many attendees saying the event is representative of the local community and a variety of perspectives.

A highlight of the annual parade is the Marching Presidents as they made their way down the street entertaining the crowd with a variety of antics.