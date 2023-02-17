Mardi Gras Celebration In Nevada City Sunday

Nevada City has been known to throw a party and its version of Fat Tuesday, Sunday afternoon, is no exception. And for the first time, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stuart Baker says the 29th Annual Mardi Gras Celebration and the Wild and Scenic Film Festival also fall on the same weekend…

The parade, on Broad Street, starts at 2pm. Baker says there are around 30 entries this year. And that also always includes honoring four noteworthy citizens for their contributions to the community. And they serve as the Mardi Gras King and Queen, as well as the Grand Duke and Duchess. There’s also a grand marshal, who leads the parade. But Baker says you can come earlier and have lunch, while also enjoying the Wild and Scenic Street Fair, which starts at noon and ends at 4pm…

And, once again you can hear a festive performance from the Earles of Newtown, a New Orleans-style jazz-funk band. The event actually started out as “Joe Cain Day” in 1993. Cain is largely credited with initiating the modern way of observing Mardi Gras and its celebrations, in Mobile, Alabama, following the Civil War.