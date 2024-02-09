Mardi Gras Celebration Moved Up To Saturday

Since the Super Bowl is Sunday, and also just before Fat Tuesday, this year’s Mardi Gras celebration in Nevada City has been moved up to Saturday. The Street Fair is going on from noon to four. And Chamber of Commerce Events and Marketing Manager, Lynn Skrukrud, says the parade begins at 2pm. She says there’s a really good participation this year, with around 25 entries…

Meanwhile, Skrukrud says the music will also be a large feature of the Street Fair on North Pine Street. It’ll also have 15 vendors, mostly offering food, drinks, and arts and crafts…

You can also shop for hand-made gifts and visit area non-profits. Everyone is encouraged to wear festive attire. Parking will be limited, so arrive early. You’re encouraged to make a day of it and also check out the numerous downtown shops and restaurants, or watch one of the Wild and Scenic films, just ahead of the festival, which begins on the 15th.