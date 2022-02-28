Mardi Gras Fun Returns to Nevada City

It was a sign that things are getting back to normal in Nevada County as we enter the month of March. The 29th annual Mardi Gras Parade and Street Faire took place Sunday afternoon in downtown Nevada City. The approximately 25-30 entries made their way down Broad Street bringing positive energy and joy to the huge crowd that was enjoying the sunny day and festivities. No one was happier than Grand Marshall Joan Phillipe. Joan has been serving as interim City Manager for almost a year.

Phillipe has spent a majority of her time getting the city in a position to move forward as the pandemic begins to move into the endemic stage. She is thrilled with her replacement, a Nevada City native Sean Grayson.

Riding alongside her in the Grand Marshall float, Grayson says he is excited to be coming home and stepping into his new role.

He says Nevada City is a special place.

Though he has been unofficially meeting with staff and has been in town most of February, Grayson’s first official day on the job is today. Phillipe will also be on board for another week or so to assist with a smooth transition.