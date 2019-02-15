< Back to All News

Mardi Gras Parade And Street Faire Sunday

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 12:35 AM PST

Rain or shine, the 27th annual Mardi Gras Parade and Street Faire is still a go for Nevada City on Sunday. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says there are thirty entries this year, but five have dropped out over weather uncertainty. Still, there are several notable celebrities…

Whittlesey says colorfully masked and costumed entrants ride, march, and dance through an appreciative crowd, handing out beads, trinkets, bangles and more….

The parade starts Sunday at 2pm. The Street Faire is from 11am to 4pm on North Pine and Commercial Streets. Whittlesey says vendor spaces are sold out, offering food, drinks, crafts, and clothing, among numerous other items.

