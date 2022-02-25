Mardi Gras Returns To Nevada City

After being cancelled by the pandemic last year, Nevada City’s Mardi Gras celebration returns on Sunday. Event organizer, Lynn Skrukrud, says it actually started out as “Joe Cain Days” in 1993. Cain is largely credited with initiating the modern way of observing Mardi Gras and its celebrations in Mobile, Alabama, following the Civil War…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

Skrukrud says the parade starts Sunday at 2pm on Broad Street and is one of the only Mardi Gras parades in Northern California…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

And new this year, spectators will be able to hear a special performance by the Earles of Newtown, a New Orleans-style jazz-funk band. They’ll play from the balcony of the Kidd Knox building, at the corner of Broad and Pine Streets, just before the parade. And the Chamber of Commerce is also honoring noteworthy citizens. The Grand Marshal will be interim city manager Joan Phillipe. The King and Queen of Mardi Gras are also being recognized, Dan and Erin Thiem. And the Duke and Duchess are Johnny and Ariana Thorne.There’s also a Street Fair, from noon to 4pm.