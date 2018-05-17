Marijuana And Mental Health Presentation

While the medicinal benefits have been touted, regarding marijuana, more information may be needed on the psychological impacts. And that’s the main topic of tonight’s presentation, as part of a Recovery and Wellness series at the campus of Community Recovery Resources, also known as CoRR. The presenter is Nevada County Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler. He says with marijuana now legal in the state many people may be trying it for the first time, or for the first time in decades. And you may not realize how much more potent it is, compared to the 1960’s and 70’s…

And Cutler says that’s a particular concern for teens. A recent Healthy Kids survey shows that 13-percent of local ninth graders have smoked it. And a majority say they’re not overly concerned about the health risks…

You can also learn the history of cannabis use in the U.S and why our knowledge might be underdeveloped. The presentation is from 6 to 7:30 this evening at the CoRR campus, at 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.