Marijuana Convictions Reduced Under Prop 64

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 12:02 AM PDT

One less-publicized major feature of Proposition 64, which legalized certain amounts of recreational marijuana in California, has allowed the reduction of thousands of felony convictions around the state, since it was passed in November of 2016. In Nevada County, District Attorney Cliff Newell says he’s already reduced around 20 convictions to misdemeanors, but thought he’d get a lot more requests…

Newell says many of the cases he’s reviewed are very old…

Newell says he has not objected to any reductions so far, and neither has the court. If you want to make a request, go to the Nevada County Superior Court website. Newell also mentions that another measure passed by voters in 2016, Proposition 47, has resulted in reductions of more than 250 convictions. Prop 47 no longer gives district attorneys flexibility in deciding whether to charge someone with a felony or a misdemeanor, regarding a number of non-violent crimes, including drug possession, reducing them all to misdemeanors.

