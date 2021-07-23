Marijuana Growths Cause Major Environmental Damage

Marijuana use may be legal in California. But that still doesn’t mean growing it is completely de-criminalized. 22-hundred plants were seized recently in the northern end of Nevada County. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it attracted personnel not only their officers, as well as from County Code Enforcement. But also from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and State Water Resources Control Board. Numerous search warrants were served at sites on Lowell Hill and Lost Lake Roads, as well as Puffball Court…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says significant amounts of garbage and debris, including vehicle parts, were found in the water. Also, a number of bird carcasses. Trygg says there was significant damage to the land. There was also some water theft and illegal diversion. He says none of the gardens were in compliance with the county’s cultivation ordinance…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says three cultivators were contacted and released, pending final reports. The cases will also be filed with the District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigations.