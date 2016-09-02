Marijuana Legalization Topic Of Local Forum

If you haven’t made up your mind about whether recreational marijuana use should be legalized in California, an education forum is happening this evening in Grass Valley about Proposition 64, which is on the November ballot. It’s part of the First Tuesday monthly series put on by Nevada County Democrats. Retired Orange County Superior Court Judge Jim Gray will speak in favor of the measure, with Rocklin Police Chief Ron Lawrence speaking against it. The interim chair of the group, Bob Krueger, says with medical marijuana growing such a contentious issue here, they sought non-local speakers…

Krueger says Prop 64 has actually not been a very political issue…

Although the State Democratic Party favors the measure, Krueger says Nevada County Democrats have not taken a formal stance. And since a larger-than-normal audience is anticipated, the forum will be held at the Peace Lutheran Church. A social period begins at 5:30 this evening. Then each speaker will make 20-minute presentations, starting at 6:15, followed by a question-and-answer period.