Marijuana License Extension Bill Moves Forward

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 12:58 AM PDT

Help could be on the way for thousands of cannabis cultivators in California whose temporary operating licenses are expiring through no fault of their own. A bill to extend those licenses until at least mid-September has been passed by the State Senate. It now goes to the Assembly. Diana Gamzon, the director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, says around 130 local temporary licenses are scheduled to expire this month, as the state continues to struggle proccessing thousands of applications for permanent annual licenses…

The author of the bill, State Senator Bill McGuire, says out of more than 69-hundred applications sent to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, only 52 annual licenses have been issued. He says that means most temporary license holders will be forced out of the business and have to resort to the black market. Meanwhile, Gamzon says Nevada County is moving closer to passing a permanent ordinance for the summer growing season….

Governor Newsom has also been pushing the Agriculture Department to expedite its review process.

