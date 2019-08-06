< Back to All News

Marijuana Plants Seized Watershed Concerns

Posted: Aug. 6, 2019 12:58 PM PDT

Thousands of marijuana plants have been seized, as part of an operation cracking down on gardens causing environmental worries in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says his department was asked to participate in a statewide operation targeting locations that were possibly polluting waterways and watersheds. He says aerial surveillance targeted eight spots all over the county…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

25-year-old Jose Correa of Nevada City has been arrested on one felony charge. But 48 counts of felony marijuana cultivation are still under investigation, with more arrests possible. Bringolf says one location in particular, in the Red Dog area, was a good illustration of the concerns…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says such operations also protect legal grows, under the new county ordinance.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha