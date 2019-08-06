Marijuana Plants Seized Watershed Concerns

Thousands of marijuana plants have been seized, as part of an operation cracking down on gardens causing environmental worries in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says his department was asked to participate in a statewide operation targeting locations that were possibly polluting waterways and watersheds. He says aerial surveillance targeted eight spots all over the county…

25-year-old Jose Correa of Nevada City has been arrested on one felony charge. But 48 counts of felony marijuana cultivation are still under investigation, with more arrests possible. Bringolf says one location in particular, in the Red Dog area, was a good illustration of the concerns…

Bringolf says such operations also protect legal grows, under the new county ordinance.