Marin Fire Tax Might Also Apply To NevCo?

Voters in Nevada County, including all local towns, rejected a fire tax measure in 2022. But a retired Marin County fire chief, Tom Vallee, is indicating that the format for a local measure passed there in 2020 should also be studied here…

Appearing on a recent KNCO On the Town, Vallee said there are also exemptions for seniors. And if seniors are taxed, it’s capped at no more than 75 dollars. But he’s still not sure this type of proposal would be popular in this area, compared to a younger county like Marin…

When Measure V in Nevada County failed, Supervisor Ed Scofield stated that the half-percent proposal did not generate much enthusiasm in Grass Valley and Nevada City, compared to unincorporated areas. Meanwhile, on March fifth, voters in Grass Valley will consider Measure B, which is a three-eighths-percent sales tax increase for wildfire prevention that needs majority approval. And in Nevada City, two-thirds approval will be required to pass Measure C, which is a half-percent increase.