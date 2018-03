He was first here a couple of centuries ago. Now he’s back. Mark Twain performs tonight at the Nevada Theater…

Twain actually did perform in Nevada City in the mid-1800s. This time, Twain is channeled through the voice of Chris Legate…

‘Mark Twain–The Humorist of the Western Slope (a title of some presumption)’ is at 7:30 at the Nevada Theater. Doors open at 7.

