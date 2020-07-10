Markley, VanCamp and Robbins

Tom Fitzsimmons

Tom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Sounds like a law firm, or maybe a new double play combination for the Giants or A’s, but that is our newest talk show on KNCO Newstalk 830. A Baby Boomer, a Gen-X’er, and a Millennial taking on the news of the day from politics to COVID-19 to sports. They are on Noon to 3pm Monday thru Friday, followed by a three hour block of Clark Howard.

And just so you know, no one messes with Denis Pierce and the Fishing and Outdoor Report….it’s still on 6pm Friday and replayed Saturday Morning at 5am.

