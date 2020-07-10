Markley, VanCamp and Robbins

Sounds like a law firm, or maybe a new double play combination for the Giants or A’s, but that is our newest talk show on KNCO Newstalk 830. A Baby Boomer, a Gen-X’er, and a Millennial taking on the news of the day from politics to COVID-19 to sports. They are on Noon to 3pm Monday thru Friday, followed by a three hour block of Clark Howard.

And just so you know, no one messes with Denis Pierce and the Fishing and Outdoor Report….it’s still on 6pm Friday and replayed Saturday Morning at 5am.