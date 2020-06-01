Marriage Counter Services Resume In Nevada Co

If you want to get married as a civil ceremony, that’s once again available at the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s office. Starting June first, counter service is offered once again, although only for getting a marriage license or having a ceremony performed. It’s also be appointment only. Assistant Clerk-Recorder, Natalie Adona, says they’re viewed by the state as being well-prepared…

Meanwhile, Adonis says other services remain available only online…

But Adonis says couples also wanting a ceremony and have more than eight people attending will have to agree to have it conducted outside and to make specific arrangements with the office. It’s also suggested that masks be worn. Appointment times are between 9am and noon and one and four pm Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. To find out how to make an appointment, go to the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s website and find the marriage license services link.