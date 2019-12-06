< Back to All News

Martinis and Mistletoe at Foundry Saturday

Posted: Dec. 6, 2019 7:07 AM PST

There will be lots of holiday shows and concerts in Nevada County over the next couple of weeks, but one of the first performances will be tomorrow night at the Miners Foundry. It’s ‘Martinis and Mistletoe’ with the Swingtime Jazz Combo with Tamara Fouyer. Fouyer will be singing vintage-style songs primarily from the 1940s-era, mixed in with other styles and genres. Fouyer says the intimate setting of the Foundry makes it one of her favorite places to perform…

Listen to Tamara Fouyer 1

She says most of the songs you will have heard of, but there are some originals, including a song written by band founder Joe Hammel, who passed away last year…

Listen to Tamara Fouyer 2

The show is one night only–tomorrow at 8pm. Doors open at 7.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha