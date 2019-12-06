Martinis and Mistletoe at Foundry Saturday

There will be lots of holiday shows and concerts in Nevada County over the next couple of weeks, but one of the first performances will be tomorrow night at the Miners Foundry. It’s ‘Martinis and Mistletoe’ with the Swingtime Jazz Combo with Tamara Fouyer. Fouyer will be singing vintage-style songs primarily from the 1940s-era, mixed in with other styles and genres. Fouyer says the intimate setting of the Foundry makes it one of her favorite places to perform…

She says most of the songs you will have heard of, but there are some originals, including a song written by band founder Joe Hammel, who passed away last year…

The show is one night only–tomorrow at 8pm. Doors open at 7.

