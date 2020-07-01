< Back to All News

Mask Mandate Enforcement Still Educational Here

Posted: Jun. 30, 2020 6:08 PM PDT

The statewide coronavirus mask mandate hasn’t changed local law enforcement’s approach about the issue. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says they do not intend to issue citations for non-compliance…

The comments follow a recent incident at the Briar Patch Co-Op where Matteoni says police were called out regarding a man who went against store policy and refused to wear a mask. He says officers initially mediated the situation, with the store agreeing to allow the man, David Madrona, to finish his shopping without a mask. They then left but soon after returned…

Matteoni points out that Madrona was not cited for violating the mask mandate, but for being disruptive in relation to it.

