Mask Mandate Expanded Outdoors Here

Nevada County is expanding its mask mandate outdoors. The order, from Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, will require people, starting on Friday, to wear face coverings in crowded settings. But it will prohibit indoor and outdoor gatherings or events where 25-hundred or more people will be in attendance, until further notice. And it will also require events with 500 or more attendees to develop and implement a plan to verify vaccination status, or proof of a negative COVID test, within 24 hours of the event, but no longer than 72 hours to the event.