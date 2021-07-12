Mask Mandate in Place for Schools

Students, parents, and staff are looking forward to the resumption of full-time classroom learning, when the 2021-2022 school year begins next month. And the mask mandate will still be in place, at least indoors. California is expected to align with CDC guidelines on that and other COVID protocols, with so many eligible children, 12 to 18 years old, not vaccinated. But public health officials say physical distancing is not being recommended, due to the obstacles it would present to schools’ full reopening. State testing for students will also still be available. Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says he hopes the program will be more effective…

Meanwhile, Lay says a compromise independent study bill has been passed at the State Capitol for students and parents who are still leery about being in the classroom everyday with traditional hours…

Lay says fewer than 10-percent of families still want some sort of distance and/or independent learning option available.