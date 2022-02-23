Mask Mandate No Longer Enforced in NJUHSD

Joining a growing number of school districts, the Nevada Joint Union High School District is no longer enforcing the indoor mask mandate. A resolution to that effect was expected to be passed by the Board of Trustees Tuesday night. But District Superintendent Brett McFadden says he’s already able to apply the change, as an administrative order. He says strict adherence to requirement has resulted in escalating problems, creating a significant disruption to the learning environment. McFadden says there has been increasing blowback, with more students refusing to enroll in an independent study program outside the classroom. But McFadden also points out that many of the staff and students have underlying health challenges that require the district to provide ongoing measures to protect their health and safety. So, in some cases, and in specified areas of campuses, the district may need to enforce masking requirements more stringently.