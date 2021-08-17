Mask Mandate Okay At Elementary Schools

Elementary school students are also returning to full-time classroom learning in Nevada County this week, nearly a year-and-a-half since the pandemic began. That included the Nevada City School District on Monday. And District Superintendent Monica Daugherty says there was no pushback regarding the mask mandate…

click to listen to Monica Daugherty

Otherwise, Daugherty says it was a fabulous first day, with all the traditional excitement. Meanwhile, it’s back to school for the county’s largest elementary school district on Wednesday. And Grass Valley District Superintendent, Andrew Withers, admits there’s some nervousness about the recent COVID Delta variant surge…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

But Withers says students seem perfectly fine about the mask mandate, if it means in-person contacts resuming with their classmates…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers also mentioned that school staffing is okay for the critical teaching and administrative positions. But they do still have openings.