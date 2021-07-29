Mask Recommendation Now Statewide

Masks indoors at public settings, including vaccinated people, are now a statewide recommendation.The California Department of Public Health is going along with Tuesday’s revised recommendation from the CDC, urging masking in so-called COVID “hot spots”. But the state now says more than 90-percent of the population is in areas with substantial or high transmission. That includes Nevada County. But the county’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says he’s been urging that for a while, although without issuing a formal proclamation…

Health officials have also maintained that if vaccination rates weren’t still lagging in the 50 to 60-percent range, the masking wouldn’t be necessary…

And Kellermann is also doubtful that there will be a mask mandate here. County cases hit a one-day high of 69 on Tuesday, the largest number, by far, of the year. But it dropped to 26 cases on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the state announced it was requiring all state and health care employees to provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing, starting in August.