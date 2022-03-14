< Back to All News

Masks Can Now Come Off In Classrooms

Posted: Mar. 14, 2022 12:21 AM PDT

Monday, March 14th, marks the first time since the pandemic began that California schools no longer have to mandate masks in the classroom. And while some school districts in California, including Sacramento, will continue requiring masks, that does not appear to be the case in Nevada County. Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says he’s not aware of any local district or charter school that plans to keep the mandate in place. That includes the Grass Valley Elementary District, where Superintendent Bill Withers says it had been challenging at times in dealing with the blowback…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says it would be difficult to speculate on how many masks will come off in his district. But he says it will likely be the majority….

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers also notes the district will continue to follow the current testing, quarantine, and close contact regulations until they receive additional updates. And they will also keep sanitizing and cleaning all facilities and spaces, to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha