Masks Can Now Come Off In Classrooms

Monday, March 14th, marks the first time since the pandemic began that California schools no longer have to mandate masks in the classroom. And while some school districts in California, including Sacramento, will continue requiring masks, that does not appear to be the case in Nevada County. Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says he’s not aware of any local district or charter school that plans to keep the mandate in place. That includes the Grass Valley Elementary District, where Superintendent Bill Withers says it had been challenging at times in dealing with the blowback…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says it would be difficult to speculate on how many masks will come off in his district. But he says it will likely be the majority….

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers also notes the district will continue to follow the current testing, quarantine, and close contact regulations until they receive additional updates. And they will also keep sanitizing and cleaning all facilities and spaces, to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.