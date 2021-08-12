Masks, Vaccines, and Testing Welcome Start of School Year

The start of the school year brings additional health and safety protocols to California public education including at local schools. Along with mask mandates, the California Public Health Department issuing a new order requiring all school staff to be vaccinated or be tested on a weekly basis. High School Superintendent Brett McFadden says most of the district is already in good shape.

McFadden expecting to hear some negative feedback at the Board meeting Wednesday evening.

County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay say regardless of the new order, schools are ready to get back to work.

First day of school for high school students is Monday August 16. Some of the elementary schools are waiting until later in the week before students to return.