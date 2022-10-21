< Back to All News

Masquerade Halloween Ball Saturday

Posted: Oct. 21, 2022 12:46 AM PDT

Music in the Mountains annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser returns Saturday evening, after COVID disruptions. It’ll be at the recently-rennovated Center for the Arts. And, as you might expect this time of year, it has a Halloween theme. Grass Valley City Councilmember, Hilary Hodge, who is also in charge of marketing at Music in the Mountains, says the invitation notes that costumes and blacktie are optional. But she expects a lot of people to get into the spirit….

The proceeds go to Music in the Mountains’ children education programs, including their Youth Orchestra…

A 129-dollar ticket for the event includes a four-course meal, with drinks and appetizers, a live and silent auction, and a dance party. It starts at 5:30 Saturday evening at the Center for the Arts, which is also the venue for Music in the Mountains events and activities year-round.

