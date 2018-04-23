Mass Casualty Drill At Sierra College

Sierra College was the site of a mass casualty drill over the weekend. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Josh Sunde says the idea was to improve the readiness of fire agencies from all over the county. He says the real life scenario, at the Public Safety Training Center behind Station Two on Saturday, simulated a vehicle into a crowd with 18 patients. Actors were made up to look injured…

click to listen to Jose Sunde

Sunde says resources for a small, rural county will always be limited and require help from outside the area. But based on what he saw, he says it looks like area fire agencies coordinated their response as best as they could…

click to listen to Josh Sunde

Sunde says fire departments try to conduct mass casualty drills once a year.