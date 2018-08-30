Massive Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend

If you were planning on holding a yard sale this weekend, you might want to hold off, because you are not going to be able to compete with this one. Hundreds of people are expected at Sierra Presbyterian Church tomorrow and Saturday for their 38th annual yard sale and community fundraiser. Paul Legge is organizing, and says they have everything…

Listen to Paul Legge 1

Proceeds will be divided up among ten local charities, which will be at the yard sale this year, complete with information booths. Legge says their record is about 48-thousand dollars for the two-day event, but they want to exceed that this time…

Listen to Paul Legge 2

The yard sale is Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9 to 3 at the church–175 Ridge Road. Parking is limited, and you might want to car pool.

–gf