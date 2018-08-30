< Back to All News

Massive Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

If you were planning on holding a yard sale this weekend, you might want to hold off, because you are not going to be able to compete with this one. Hundreds of people are expected at Sierra Presbyterian Church tomorrow and Saturday for their 38th annual yard sale and community fundraiser. Paul Legge is organizing, and says they have everything…

Listen to Paul Legge 1

Proceeds will be divided up among ten local charities, which will be at the yard sale this year, complete with information booths. Legge says their record is about 48-thousand dollars for the two-day event, but they want to exceed that this time…

Listen to Paul Legge 2

The yard sale is Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9 to 3 at the church–175 Ridge Road. Parking is limited, and you might want to car pool.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha