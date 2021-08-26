Massive Effort Limits Bennett Fire Damage

Fire officials credit a massive collaborative effort, including crucial air attack, from keeping the Bennett Fire from causing any destruction to homes and businesses in Grass Valley on Wednesday. But Nevada County Consolidated Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Funk says there were a number of close calls…

Funk says around half-a-dozen vehicles were destroyed in the Whispering Pines industrial area. The blaze, which scorched nearly 60 acres, was last reported to be 73-percent contained. And Funk says crews will remain on the scene for a while…

Seven-thousand or so residents were evacuated, at one time, in the highly-urbanized area. Funk says that helped with access, compared to the more rural nature of a lot of massive fires that begin deeper in the woods and forests.