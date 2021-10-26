Massive Eyesore Cleaned Up In Penn Valley

A huge eyesore in Penn Valley has finally been cleaned up. Nevada County’s Code Compliance Program Manager, Jeff Merriman, says neighbors had been complaining about the home for about the last five years…

click to listen to Jeff Merriman

The plan included local experts to work the property. It was described as a herculean effort, taking 53 hours of labor and an additional 81 hours logged by an excavator and operator. Merriman says the biggest challenge was removing around 500 tires that had piled up for decades…

click to listen to Jeff Merriman

There were also 15 cars, trucks, vehicles, and trailers, along with one boat. It took twenty-three 33-yard dumpsters to remove scrap metal and three 33-yard dumpsters to get rid of the trash. Merriman says the effort has transformed the property and further reduced fire, life, health, and safety risks to the public and environment.