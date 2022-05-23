< Back to All News

Massive Side Show Broken Up In Sutter County

Posted: May. 23, 2022 4:38 PM PDT

Massive “side shows” with street drag racing continue to challenge regional law enforcement. But the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department is reporting its first successful interception of one, with the help of the California Highway Patrol. Undersheriff Scott Smallwood says they received reckless driving complaints involving 40 to 50 vehicles in a rural, lightly-trafficked area of Garden Highway, late at night, over the past weekend. It had an empty road nearby…

And that person, 25-year-old Kalob Greylock of Yuba City, was the only arrest. But Smallwood says there were numerous citations issued and vehicles towed for a variety of traffic violations. He says part of the problem with breaking up sideshows is that there’s no pattern as to when they occur…

Smallwood says another thing that makes it difficult is that law enforcement often doesn’t receive complaints until after the fact, such as the next day or even days later. And they’re not usually being advertised openly on social media.

