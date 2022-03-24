Massive Turnout For Idaho Maryland Hearing

Over 400 people attended a hearing on Thursday on the Idaho Maryland Mine Project inside and outside the Rood Center. The Nevada County Planning Commission heard public comments on the adequacy of the Draft Environmental Impact Report. And the vast majority of the comments were highly critical, especially from members of the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation. Paul Schwartz, also a former Grass Valley Planning Commissioner, was most concerned about the information on lighting and traffic impacts to the Brunswick Basin…

Bill Clark said the report doesn’t adequately address impacts on air quality…

No comments on the Draft EIR were made by the Commission, which will make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors later in the year. That depends on how long it will take for staff to respond to the comments and the consulting firm to release a final EIR. But commission member Laura Duncan was impressed by the comments she heard…

The consulting group also stated that there are significant unavoidable impacts to aesthetics, noise, and traffic. Meanwhile, written comments are still being accepted through April fourth.