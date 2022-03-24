< Back to All News

Massive Turnout For Idaho Maryland Hearing

Posted: Mar. 24, 2022 4:45 PM PDT

Over 400 people attended a hearing on Thursday on the Idaho Maryland Mine Project inside and outside the Rood Center. The Nevada County Planning Commission heard public comments on the adequacy of the Draft Environmental Impact Report. And the vast majority of the comments were highly critical, especially from members of the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation. Paul Schwartz, also a former Grass Valley Planning Commissioner, was most concerned about the information on lighting and traffic impacts to the Brunswick Basin…

click to listen to Paul Schwartz

Bill Clark said the report doesn’t adequately address impacts on air quality…

click to listen to Bill Clark

No comments on the Draft EIR were made by the Commission, which will make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors later in the year. That depends on how long it will take for staff to respond to the comments and the consulting firm to release a final EIR. But commission member Laura Duncan was impressed by the comments she heard…

click to listen to Laura Duncan

The consulting group also stated that there are significant unavoidable impacts to aesthetics, noise, and traffic. Meanwhile, written comments are still being accepted through April fourth.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha