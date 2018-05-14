< Back to All News

Master Gardener Plant Sale Draws a Crowd

May. 14, 2018

They were lined up a half hour before the gates opened; and it wasn’t your everyday sale. The Master Gardeners of Nevada County held their annual spring plant sale at the demonstration garden on Main street in Grass Valley Saturday. Why would people be so excited about the being at the front of the line.

The quality and quantity of the plants is the main reason people line up for an opportunity to get first shot at the wide variety of plants for sale.

Master Gardener John Crandall was greeting the crowd as they made their way to the plants.

Crandall says that all of the plants are started by members.

Some people were looking for tomatoes, herbs, and vegetables. Others were looking for ornamental flowers and also ecologically helpful varieties.

Eric Trygg has been working the sale for about 10 years. He says the tomatoes are always crowd favorites.

The Spring Plant sale is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Master Gardeners.
The Master Gardeners also hold a sale in the fall featuring plants of the season.

