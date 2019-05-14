< Back to All News

Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale Success

Posted: May. 13, 2019 5:25 PM PDT

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the local Master Gardeners, and it was a huge success. Garden enthusiasts began lining up as early as 7:30 am for the start of the plant sale . KNCO’s Paul Haas has the story.

Listen to Paul Haas

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha