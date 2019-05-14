Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale Success

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the local Master Gardeners, and it was a huge success. Garden enthusiasts began lining up as early as 7:30 am for the start of the plant sale . KNCO’s Paul Haas has the story.
