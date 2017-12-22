Maximum CHP Enforcement Christmas Weekend

As more people hit the road for their Christmas destinations, the California Highway Patrol begins its Maximum Enforcement Period tonight at 6. It lasts through Monday, Christmas Day, at midnight. At the Grass Valley CHP Office, Officer Greg Tassone says it doesn’t mean all of their available officers are out at the same time. But it refers to all officers doing their assigned shifts, with no vacation or sick time taken, unless it’s absolutely necessary…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says the focus, as always, is on Highways 49, 20, and 174. And he’s seen it have a positive impact on driving behavior…

click to listen to Officer Tassone 1

The CHP says last year 36 people died in collisions, statewide, during last year’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period. And half of them were not wearing seat belts. 5 pedestrians and 2 motorcyclists were also killed, with 621 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.