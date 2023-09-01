Maximum Enforcement A Tri-State Effort

Labor Day weekend also means a bit of a change to the Maximum Enforcement Period for the California Highway Patrol. Local officer Jason Bice says for the first time it’s a Tri-State initiative, which also includes the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. It’ll focus on border areas…

click to listen to Officer Bice

But Bice says the usual maximum patrols will also still be in place in California and all regions of the state, starting at 6 this evening and continuing until midnight on Labor Day. The Highway 49 corridor between Auburn and Nevada City will get the most attention, with a number of people on their way to the Sierra. Also, of course, Highways 20 and 174…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Alcohol and drug-impaired driving continue to be the leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries.