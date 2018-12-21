< Back to All News

Maximum Traffic Enforcement Pd For The Season

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 12:33 AM PST

Naughty drivers will be under even higher scrutiny by the California Highway Patrol, starting Friday night at six, and until midnight Christmas Day on Tuesday. But Sergeant Brian Waughn, at the Grass Valley CHP Office, indicates the so-called Maximum Enforcement Period for this area is not significantly different from other times of the year…

Sixteen people died in collisions in CHP jurisdictions during the 2017 Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period, also including three pedestrians and one motorcyclist. Of the 12 vehicle occupants, half were not wearing a seat belt. Waughn says distracted driving also continues to be a growing concern…

The CHP made 917 arrests for driving under the influence a year ago. The agency also points out that a slowed reaction due to medication is as dangerous as any other impairment and will increase the risk of a crash.

