May Is Bicycle Safety Month

Posted: May. 6, 2019 12:58 AM PDT

Motorists in May are also asked to be aware of more bicyclists on the road, as the weather warms up. Bicycle riders are also reminded to pull off the road, if five or more vehicles are lined up behind them. But Nevada City Councilman Duane Strawser, an avid bicyclist, says that’s not always possible, especially in more rural areas like Nevada County…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

As for drivers, Strawser says drivers need to be aware of a recently-passed state law that now specifies that they allow at least three feet of clearance when passing bicyclists…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

The California Highway Patrol also reminds us that a bicyclist has the same rights as drivers and is required to follow the same rules of the road. That includes stopping at stop signs, obeying traffic signs and signals, and indicating turns. Bicyclists are also subject to DUI laws.

