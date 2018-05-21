< Back to All News

May is CalFresh Awareness Month

Posted: May. 21, 2018 6:06 AM PDT

It used to be called Food Stamps, but it was changed to CalFresh a couple of years ago. Still, there are many people who are eligible to receive this benefit, but they are not applying. That’s why the Nevada County Social Services Department has designated May as CalFresh awareness month. Program Manager Sara Connor says they are trying to get the word out…

Listen to Sara Connor 1

Connor says they are reaching out to community organizations like the Friendship Club, Gold Country Community Services, Interfaith Food Ministries, and Sierra Harvest to help families realize that the eligibility threshold might be higher than they might think. Also, Connor says the Farmer’s Market, which starts next month, will be doing their matching campaign again…

Listen to Sara Connor 2

The CalFresh program is federally funded, and helps low income residents buy the nutritious food they need for good health. For more information, or to enroll, call the Nevada County Public Assistance Office (265-1240).

–gf

