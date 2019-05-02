The weather is getting warmer and as result more motorcyclists are begin to ride on local roadways. The CHP wants drivers to be aware. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and CHP Officer Greg Tassone says its about getting everyone to pay attention.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a 2016 study showed motorcylist deaths occurred 28 times more frequently than fatalities in other vehicles. Tassone sasy there are several things a driver should do to help increase awareness.

Tassone also says its the motorcyclists responibility to be as visible as possible.

In 2018, there were almost 17,000 collisions involving motorcyclists with 460 fatalities. Local CHP Offices are also offering motorcylce safety programs through the Get Educated And Ride Safe (GEARS) grant funded through the Office of Traffic Safety.