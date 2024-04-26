May Match Challenge For Hospitality House

It’s not quite May first, yet, but Hospitality House has already launched its “May Match Challenge”. The group says two local community members have come forward to match all donations between now and May 31st up to 30-thousand dollars. Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says in the last fiscal year they’ve stretched their outreach even further, with 100 more clients, or 718. But she says even though the weather is getting warmer and drier, it doesn’t neccesarily mean there’s going to be a spike in outdoor homeless camping…

Baglietto also notes that, thanks to deepening impacts from inflation, there are more and more atypical homeless individuals…

Since June of last year, Hospitality House says it’s served 737 unique individuals and housed 234 people. But Baglietto also says Nevada County has one of the lowest numbers of unsheltered residents in the state, thanks to what she calls this area’s unique ability to come together in partnership. Any donation amount is welcome, either online, through a phone call, or even by mail.