May Match Donation Challenge To Help Homeless

Posted: May. 6, 2023 12:22 AM PDT

This month also marks another Match Challenge for Hospitality House, which happens about twice a year. Through the end of the month, two community members are matching donations up to 30-thousand dollars. Hospitality House Spokesperson Jennifer Keefe says over the last year they’ve served 15-percent more people experiencing homelessness. It’s a jump of 100, to 718..

Meanwhile, Hospitality House has been making strides to combat housing shortages and rising rents. They opened Sierra Guest Home in 2021, a transitional complex for seniors and those with disabilities. And last year, Brunswick Commons opened, with 40 units of permanent housing for families and individuals. Now, Keefe says, the Grass Valley City Council has approved a partnership with them to help them compete for grant money to build more permanent housing…

Hospitality House says the goal is to help level the playing field for working poor families, seniors on social security, and young adults just starting out, to secure housing at a rate that’s commensurate with their ability to pay. To participate in this month’s challenge, you can donate online or by calling 615-0852.

